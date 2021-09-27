Golden Retriever Pup Sleeps In Water Bowl; Netizens Go Gaga Over Dog's 'adorable' Act

Those who love dogs know the fun of watching pooch videos on social media because the cute antics of these furry companions are super interesting to watch. Today's post is the latest inclusion to the entertainment list, which shows a dog sleeping like a little baby. Since the video went online, it has delighted the moods of many and will surely make you giggle too. There is a possibility that you will also end up watching the cuteness of the golden retriever pup again and again. Shared on Instagram by a page named Retrieverstagram, the video opens to show a golden retriever pup sleeping in a water bowl like a baby. The little pooch is so sleepy, it snores in the water bowl, making bubbles. The most amusing part of the video is when the doggo suddenly wakes up in a confused state as if it was dreaming about sea diving or sailing in the ocean.

Golden Retriever Pup sleeps in water bowl | Watch video

Sharing the video, the Instagram page wrote, "The only way to stay cool during this horrible heatwave-sleep in your water bowl". Since the video went viral on social media, it has attracted hilarious reactions from users. The video has garnered more than 30,000 views and numerous comments. Whoever saw the video couldn't resist laughing. Many dropped re heart emoji in the comment section, while some simply loved the dog's sleeping style.

One Instagrammer appreciated the furry creature and wrote, "What an adorable puppy!!! So CUTE!!!!". A second person's comment read, "So adorable". And many users laughed after watching the video.

Image: Instagram/@Retrieverstagram