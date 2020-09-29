Swimmer Jumps Into Ocean To Touch Basking Shark, It Turns Out Be Great White | Watch

Footage of a man jumping into the ocean to touch a ‘harmless' basking shark has left internet users amazed. Shared on Reddit by user ‘PublicFreakout’, the clip shows a man diving into the ocean to swim with a shark, only to panic and realise it could be great white one, which is considered to be less harmful, however, research indicates that their attacks could be fatal. The video, which has now taken the internet by storm, has sparked fear and amazement among netizens.

In the clip, one can see a man on a boat watching a shark’s fin moving above the water’s surface. The man can then be seen diving into the ocean, while the shark could be seen thrashing around before going underwater. After diving and getting closer to the fish, the man could be heard saying ‘that was a bad idea’. Another person can be heard in the background asking him to ‘get back on the boat’. The man who jumped then could be seen returning to the safety of the boat and saying ‘Ah I touched it!’. In the end, the man said, “It’s not a basking shark dude”.

READ: 'Kissing The Coronavirus' Book On Amazon Amuses Netizens On Twitter, Read Details

READ: 'Innovative Haldi Ceremony': Guests Use Paint Roller To Ensure Social-distancing | WATCH

Netizens amazed

Since shared, the clip has garnered over 44,000 Upvotes. While one internet user wrote, “that made me anxious. That is my worst fear, packaged into a video. Granted I would have never left the boat, to begin with…so,” another added, “Who sees a shark fin and jumps into the water? That's just trying to make Darwin happy”. “This is honestly the scariest video I think I’ve ever seen. My feet were hanging over the edge of the mattress until I watched this shit”.

READ: Beaver Video Goes Viral On Twitter As The Animal Munches On Cabbage; Watch Here

READ: Good News: Musician Covers 2,500 On Cycle To Spread Awareness About Yemen Crisis



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.