Baby Elephant Fights Flowing Water To Save Man From Drowning, Watch The Adorable Video

Several academic studies in the recent past have proved that animals are capable of displaying emotions similar to that of their human friends. A video, which is doing rounds on social media again, shows exactly why these studies are right. In the video, a baby elephant, while trying to cross a fast-flowing river, can be seen running away from its herd to save a man, who appears to be drowning. As soon as the baby elephant sees the man seeking help, it runs towards him in order to save him from drowning.

Elephant saves drowning man

The video shows the baby elephant crossing a river with a herd but as soon as it spots the man drowning, the animal runs towards him and gives a helping trunk. The man grabs the trunk and can be seen smiling, indicating he was just acting to drown and was not actually drowning. However, the innocent elephant doesn't get it and when it feels that it cannot pull the man with just the help of its trunk, the animal blocks him to save his life and prevent him from slipping away.

Do we deserve these kind hearted animal friends? pic.twitter.com/JKDmwCD9Jf — Ashish Chauhan (@ashishchauhan) January 17, 2021

The video was posted by BSE CEO Ashish Chauhan and has garnered more than 2.4 million views since being shared two days ago. However, the video originally went viral in 2016 and is from an elephant park in Thailand. The man in the video is named Darrick, while the baby elephant is named Kham Lha. The two were reportedly friends with each other before Darrick decided to pull a prank on Kham Lha. "Do we deserve these kind-hearted animal friends?" Chauhan asked while resharing the old video on Twitter. Netizens have flooded the comment section of the post with eye-opening and heartwarming messages. Watch the video here:

Not at all.

Humans are the cruelest creatures on Earth.

Thank God they'v not yet colonised other planets.

Other day saw a Pakistani soldier killing an innocent donkey, just for the lark.

How millions of animals are slaughtered by humans just for food when more than enough grows. — विजेंद्र Vijendra (@Vijendra1Verma) January 17, 2021

Most lovable, that young elephant has to be separately trained for human relationship. — Soorya (@Ravisastri2) January 18, 2021

Wow! Such a kindness act of one of the dangerous animal around. — Shubham Marathe (@ShubhamSMarathe) January 17, 2021

When you torture or supress kind heart and loving living being, they become more destructive. Animal or human have same mental system. — TheCommonIndian (@TheCommonIndi12) January 17, 2021

A lesson for humanity and a matter of self thinking for inhumans.Really it gives immense satisfaction and pleasure that there are other living beings who have https://t.co/XSR4f2fxVp how can i kill animal to pacify my appetite?If i kill,I am killing the humanity inside myself.🙏 — Abhishek Pandey (@abhi15vicky) January 17, 2021

