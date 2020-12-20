Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Tiger Silently Observing An Elephant | Watch

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who often shares motivational posts on Twitter, has shared a thrilling video this time. The video shows a tiger secretly observing an elephant. According to the caption of the video, the video reminds Mahindra of William Blake’s famous poem- The Tyger as he began the caption with the first line of the poem, which says, “Tyger Tyger, burning bright”.

Tiger observes elephant

The 59-second short clip begins with the giant elephant doing its own thing using its trunk. As the video progresses, we see the zoomed in version, where a tiger can be seen silently observing the giant creature from behind the bush. The tiger does not make any movement but constantly keeps staring at the elephant. In the caption, Mahindra wrote, ““Tyger Tyger, burning bright, .....In what distant deeps or skies. Burnt the fire of thine eyes?”. William Blake’s famous poem comes alive in this amazing clip. (Shared by my sister who has a home in Coorg.The person who sent it to her said it’s from the Nagarhole reserve).

Netizens react

Uploaded on December 19, the video has over 1.1K likes. "As I look at it the tiger is trying to warn the elephant of the heartless humans who are waiting for a pic to send on whatsapp. Maybe I am wrong but ....", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "While poachers are aware of presence and population of wildlife in reserves, as a good practice, request you to not share the location of the clip where wildlife is spotted/shot on camera". Tweeples can also be seen sharing the video with their own captions.

More encounters like this clearly shows that they are getting closer to human habitats and they are not afraid. Need to stop deforestation. — Neeraj Bidi (@NeerajBidi) December 19, 2020

The eye of the tiger.. burning bright..Behind the gentle elephant! How remarkable is this universe where both coexsist..Surely a lesson for humanity .. Wishing everyone a peaceful and healthy 2021... — Suneeta Reddy (@SuneetaReddy5) December 19, 2020

Jim Corbett Park, Ramnagar (Nainital) pic.twitter.com/om4VqHPvXp — Parvez Akhtar (@AkhtarMdrt) December 19, 2020

Strength in Unity is well reaffirmed 👏

Tiger well knew the unity amidst the elephant herd :) — suryanarayanan k (@4ssuri) December 19, 2020

Wonder what happened later ? Did the Tiger attack the Elephant? — Manoj (@mgknair) December 19, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@anandmahindra)

