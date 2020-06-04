After Kerala's Incident, Video Of Baby Elephant Trying To Save Swimming Man Resurfaces

The horrific killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has shocked and saddened many. From netizens to celebrities, everyone has condemned the incident and have demanded justice for the animal. Many stated that elephants have time and again have lent a helping hand to humans. Now a video has surfaced on the internet that shows a baby elephant saving a man.

Baby elephant tries to save a man

A Twitterati shared a 42-second video displaying elephants' helping nature. In the video, a man is seen swimming in the river and going with its flow. But it seems like a baby elephant thought that the man was drowning and it rushes for help. He leaves his clan who are on the land and runs into the water to save the man.

At first, the man gets afraid as he sees the baby elephant running towards him and swims towards the land. Then quickly, the baby elephant reaches to the man and gives him his trunk to hold on. The man smiles as he holds on to the trunk. The man then holds the baby’s leg and he is seen pouring water from his trunk. In the process of helping the man, the baby elephant gets all drenched in water. While helping the man, the baby elephant is almost deep in the water. The water reaches till its head at one point, but still, this does not stop him from helping the man.

This Baby Elephant Thought He Was Drowning and Rushed to Save Him Animals are Love ❤️pic.twitter.com/9jhyYISfQg — Sujay Raj (@Sujay__Raj) June 3, 2020

The video has received more than 500k views. A user replied, “They have unconditional love.” Another user said, “Super act...that was so instinctive.” Some other tweets read, “Mesmerized to see this... So heart touching” “One of the most lovely creatures on the planet, how someone could kill them.” “This is the difference between we so called humans and animals” [sic]. The video currently has 4.5K retweets with more than 12K likes.

On May 27, 2020, a pregnant elephant passed away in Silent Valley Forest in Kerala. It was after a local allegedly fed her pineapple stuffed with crackers. Her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth. The heart-wrenching image of her unformed child also made rounds on the internet. Celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and more condemned the inhuman act. Later, the Mannarkkad forest range officer said that an FIR has been lodged against unidentified people under relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act over the incident.

