Ratan Tata Condemns Killing Of Elephant In Kerala, Says 'Justice Needs To Prevail'

Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata has also come forth to condemn the cruel animal abuse incident in Kerala that has come to light. Taking to Instagram, the entrepreneur penned down a note stating that justice needs to prevail.

"Such criminal acts against innocent animals are no different than acts of meditated murder against other human," Tata wrote.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured of strict action against those responsible for the killing of the pregnant elephant in Mallapuram. The Chief Minister also informed on Wednesday that the forest department is probing the case and the culprits will be brought to book. The incident has raged citizens across the country including eminent personalities voicing their concern across social media platforms.

Cruel animal abuse

The pregnant elephant died in Silent Valley Forest in Malappuram after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers. The incident showing an act of human cruelty took place on May 27 while the elephant was standing in water and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Mannarkkad forest range officer said that an FIR has been lodged against unidentified people under relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act over the incident.

Second incident comes to light

Another pregnant elephant was killed in a similar way after a pineapple filled with crackers was offered to her. The incident had occurred back in April in Kerala's Kollam region. A top forest officer narrated the incident to PTI revealing that the elephant was found in a serious condition from the fringe areas of the forests in Pathanapuram by forest officials. "The pachyderm was found alienated from the herd of elephants. Its jaw was broken and it was unable to eat," the senior officer told PTI.

