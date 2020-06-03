Disha Patani Condoles Pregnant Elephant's Death, Urges Government To Take Action

Disha Patani is known to be one of the biggest animal lovers in Bollywood. The actor has numerous pictures with dogs, cats and even cows on her Instagram. Recently, Disha was left heartbroken on the brutal death of the wild, pregnant elephant in Kerala.

Disha Patani shares images of the elephant killed brutally in Kerala

On Disha Patani's Instagram story, the actor shared pictures of the pregnant elephant who was killed by the locals of an area in Malappuram district. She shared four pictures, the first one being a screenshot of a news headline. The second story was a sarcastic meme where a mother elephant reached towards a pineapple and was telling her baby that humans have left them with food while the baby replied that "humans are so good". The third and the fourth were further news screenshots about the elephant.

According to reports, the wild pregnant elephant lived in Kerala's Silent Valley Forest. The locals offered it a pineapple filled with dangerous crackers which burst in her mouth after she chewed on it. A forest official said in an interview with a daily portal that its lower jaw was broken after the incident. The elephant died while standing in the river despite efforts of forest officials to bring it ashore. A post-mortem revealed the elephant was pregnant.

Disha Patani is not the only one who was heartbroken by the news of such cruelty. Other Bollywood celebrities like Shradhha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Anushka Sharma also took to their Instagram to share the of such brutality. Here's what they said:

