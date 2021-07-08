Baby Jumbo's Heartwarming Video By IFS Officer Leaves Netizens In Awe

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan has shared a heart-winning video of an elephant. In the clip, the baby jumbo is seen walking around a forest landscape in search of the perfect grass to eat. The baby elephant uses his trunk to inspect the grass and while he eats some of it, he throws the rejected once at back. The video has evoked crazy reactions from netizens.

Baby Jumbo receives love from netizens

Sharing the elephant video Kaswan captioned it as, " This one just learned the art of choosing perfect grass". The 1 minute, 23-second elephant video has taken over social media by storm. It has garnered over 24.7 thousand views, along with three thousand likes on the microblogging site since it went online. The comment section of the tweet has accumulated hundreds of comments appreciating the elephant's efforts. Netizens are in love with the cuteness of this baby jumbo. One user after watching the elephant video took to Twitter and wrote, "He looks so cute and happy (sic),”

How cute! where is this? — shifa maitra (@ShifaMaitra) July 6, 2021

Another user wrote, “Oh man! Sir did you witness this ball of happy yourself... damn so lucky! So much cuteness how u resist not hugging it.".

Oh man! Sir did you witness this ball of happy yourself... damn so lucky!



So much cuteness 😍 how u resist not hugging it — PS (@beingpurged) July 6, 2021

Another person called the baby jumbo a beautiful one. He wrote, "This one, really Awesome.. beautiful...so amazing".

This one, really Awesome.. beautiful...so amazing.. — S. Mukherjee (@Shilarudra) July 6, 2021

After watching the elephant video, a third person said that the elephant looks choosy in terms of eating.

Looks very choosy in terms of eating 😁 — Sunita Vyas (@sssunitap) July 6, 2021

While another person wrote, "Elephants, too, are gourmands. They value the taste of good food — for him, it's the perfect grass".

And internet is in love with this chotu. The family was nearby only, June not in the frame. https://t.co/0yKZigBtC9 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 6, 2021

IFS Kaswan, who is an avid animal lover, often shares wildlife videos on his timeline. A couple of days ago, he shared a video of a Himalayan black bear who was caught on camera. The clip shared by the forest officer collected more than 35 thousand views on Twitter.

Peeche to dekho. Guess who ?? pic.twitter.com/DPoYiW8RmS — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 5, 2021

Meanwhile, In China, a male Asian elephant who got separated from his family and has been wandering southwest China for more than a year has been anesthetized and returned to its nature reserve. The lone elephant was captured in Yuxi city and sent back to the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, on Wednesday, July 7. The elephant looked healthy and did not have any suffer from any injuries, the Yunnan provincial government said in a social media post.

