Banksy's Mediterranean Shipwreck Triptych Raises $3 Million For Hospital In Bethlehem

A set of three oil paintings depicting a Mediterranean shipwreck, donated by the British street artist Banksy, has raised almost $3 million at an auction organised for a hospital in Bethlehem, a Palestinian town in the West Bank.

One of the triptych, titled Mediterranean Sea View 2017, depicts migrant deaths in the sea with life jackets and oar washed up on a rocky shore in the 19th century-style painting.

Million-dollar paintings

As per media reports, the works of art were evaluated to sell between $1 million to $1.5 million (£800,000 to £1.2 million). The triptych was installed in the lobby of Banksy’s ‘Walled Off Hotel’ in Bethlehem which has been touted for having ‘the worst view in the world’ since the hotel overlooks the West Bank barrier which isolates Israel from the Palestinian domains.

Bansky's paintings featured in Sotheby's Rembrandt to Richter cross-category on the evening of July 28. As per reports, the auction amount will go to the Bethlehem Arab Society for Rehabilitation which will use the money to build a new acute stroke unit and the purchase of children's rehabilitation equipment.

Banksy, known for his satirical street art combined with dark humour, uses graffiti to display his work at publicly visible places. He often puts his artwork for auction and donates the amount for noble causes.

Last year, Banksy’s famous artwork named the 'Devolved Parliament', which depicted British lawmakers as Chimpanzees, was reportedly sold at an auction for a whopping $12 million. As per reports, the bidding battle for the monumental painting lasted for almost 13 minutes.

Earlier, Banksy's most recent artwork appeared on the London Underground but was unfortunately scrubbed clean without hours. The elusive artist had taken to a tube train to warn commuters about the dangers of not wearing a facemask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

