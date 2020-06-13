Bear Caught Scratching An Itch On The Pole, Viral TikTok Video Tickles The Internet

A recent video posted on TikTok captured a bear trying to scratch an itch by rubbing himself against a post. According to reports, the video was filmed at Bear Country, a wildlife park in South Dakota, United States. While bears are usually scary, the video catches the bear in the act, tickling the internet's funny bone.

'That's the spot'

The video has been viewed more than 24 million times and has accumulated over 4 million likes. The video also garnered tons of comments: one user commented on how it looked like the bear had just hit the perfect spot so that he can scratch that itch. One user fooled by the bears cuddly and non-threatening nature asked if they could go pet that ‘dog’.

Pink bear chases girl

A hilarious footage of a little girl chased by a pink bear across a lawn as she runs for the hills has triggered laughter on the internet. Shared on Twitter by a user named ‘Buitengebieden’, the 20-second footage shows a pink bear standing under a tree as it suddenly pursues a little girl who comes meandering in the lawn. The girl freaks out and starts to flee the scene in the comical incident.

With over 10.7k views, the footage has made the internet laugh as users poured in a slew of comments on the humorous scene. Some users could relate to the incident saying that as a kid, this happened to them when someone popped out from behind the fence or a tree in a gorilla costume. Further, the clip portrayed the ‘oops’ moments when during the childhood unexpected came to pass.

