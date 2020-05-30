Netherlands: 22 stuffed bears ride a roller coaster in theme park, watch adorable video

A video clip of stuffed bears riding a roller coaster in the Netherlands has directly tugged the heartstrings of people. The video of the 22 non-living creatures enjoying the ride was recently shared on Youtube by Walibi Holland, a Dutch theme park in Biddinghuizen. The 1minute 5-second video shows the stuffed bears enjoying their time on a roller coaster named UNTAMED.

Experiencing 14 airtime moments

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the theme park was shut in March, As cases subsequently declined, it was reported on May 25, however, only for a limited number of people every day. Meanwhile, the roller coaster UNTAMED reportedly has a 1,085-metre track and is one of the most thrilling rides in the park. Describing it on its website, the amusement park wrote, "At a speed of 92 kilometers per hour, you go upside down 5 times and experience 14 airtime moments".

Since shared, the video has racked up over 1,20,266 views on the video-sharing platform YouTube. Meanwhile, the clip has also been flooded with comments from overjoyed netizens. While one user wrote, "This has been the best thing I've seen in lockdown" another highlighted, "When their little arms and legs go up and down" "Row Two, left: those little arms flailing around are adorable", read another comment.

Meanwhile, presenting another good news, Walt Disney World announced the reopening of four of its Orlando theme parks starting July 11 as per the guidelines presented to Orange County officials. In a phased reopening, the Magic Kingdom and the Disney Animal Kingdom are due to resume first on July 11, followed by the Epcot and Disney Hollywood Studios to commence on July 15. It comes after months of unprecedented closure due to the novel coronavirus pandemic before the official announcements from Universal Orlando and Sea World.

