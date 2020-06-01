Pink Bear Chases A Little Girl Across Lawn In A Hilarious Video; Watch

A hilarious footage of a little girl chased by a pink bear across a lawn as she runs for the hills has triggered laughter on the internet. Shared on Twitter by a user named ‘Buitengebieden’, the 20-second footage shows a pink bear standing under a tree as it suddenly pursues a little girl who comes meandering in the lawn. The girl freaks out and starts to flee the scene in the comical incident.

With over 10.7k views, the footage has made the internet laugh as users poured in a slew of comments on the humorous scene. Some users could relate to the incident saying that as a kid, this happened to them when someone popped out from behind the fence or a tree in a gorilla costume. Further, the clip portrayed the ‘oops’ moments when during the childhood unexpected came to pass.

The two kids playing

From what it appears, the two kids have been playing in the backyard, as the bear, presumably, a young boy decides to chase the girl halfway through the lawn. Dressed in a skirt and a red shirt, the little girl could be heard giggling in the video as she calls out for her mother saying, “Mommy, a bear. A bear, mommy.” The boy, however, continues to trail her despite not being able to tackle the weight of the gigantic costume. He holds his bear paws up and scares the girl as both sprint across the lush green field until the girl manages to escape and the lad collapses on the ground panting.

😆😝😆🤣🤣 — Paul Bergum (@paul_bergum) May 29, 2020

😆😝🤣🤣 Bear pooped out! 😝 — Paul Bergum (@paul_bergum) May 29, 2020

This actually happened to me when I was a kid, but it was my uncle in a gorilla costume. — MariedeGournay (@MariedeGournay_) May 29, 2020

Lol nice 😆 — cameroooon (@kcamshep) May 29, 2020

Superb awesome mind blowing 👌👌 — Manoj Sarkar (@manojsarkarus) June 1, 2020

