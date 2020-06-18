Bear Climbs Tree To Steal From A Bird-feeder, Instead Gets Reprimanded By A Man; Watch

A video clip of a man scolding a wild bear for stealing from a birdfeeder has left the internet in splits. The short clip shared on Twitter by Scott Bixby shows a bear stealthily climbing a tree in Bixby’s backyard to get some food from the birdfeeder. However, instead of running away in fear, Bixby, standing in his balcony, starts yelling at the bear.

'What are you doing?'

The clip starts by showing the bear climbing the tree, however it is soon interrupted by a man saying "What are you doing? No. No.” For one minute, Bixby keeps on reprimanding the bear saying, “stop it here right now" and instructing him to go “down”. Finally, the bear backs off.

Any tips for bear-proofing a birdfeeder? pic.twitter.com/UUlRiwHYTB — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) June 17, 2020

Since posted, the clip has been viewed over 300 thousand times ad garnered over eight thousand likes.

If you're in bear country, don't leave ANY food around: dog/cat food, chickens must be secured and NO BIRDFEEDERS. "A fed bear is a dead bear". — Angry Nasty Woman (@alisonbuckley) June 17, 2020

Yep, we see it a lot here in Colorado. Save a bear's life: don't provide it an easy food source. — Lil' Annie "Just Wear A Damn Mask" Laurie😷 (@LilAnnieLaurie) June 17, 2020

This made my day. — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) June 17, 2020

Advice from some who used to do this for a living. Remove it. If you can reach it, so can a bear. A fed bear is a dead bear. Wait until winter and feed the birds then. — Katherine Jensen ✍🏼 (@Greywulff1958) June 17, 2020

Speaking as a biologist, instead of merely not having it in the back yard, I recommend putting in the side or front of the house....

of a friend where bears don't live. — The Oracle near Delphi Falls (@labgrrl) June 18, 2020

Read: Bear Grylls To Produce Afghanistan-set 'Count Of Monte Cristo' Movie

Read: Baby Bear Stands On Hind Legs While Playing With Fawn, Netizens Say ‘so Cute’

In related news, a video of a bear cub and fawn’s unique friendship wherein the cub tries to stand on his hind legs to entertain his wildlife companion has amused the internet. Shared on Twitter by the page called Welcome to nature, the 12-second clip has garnered over 71.2k views as users heart the duo’s bond especially as one is a predator and the other often prey.

As the two animals seem to be befriending each other in gestures of playfulness, the black bear, affectionately called as Boog, is trying to make the baby fawn comfortable as the two animals meet each other. The video has been shot at the point of view farm in western Virginia where the two animals were rescued and kept in. The 5-month-old cub can be seen trying very hard to entertain his new housemate as he does the “cute little” stunt. The fawn is certainly baffled as it looks at the black bear cub with glistening eyes, seemingly not having a problem with his company.

Read: ‘Don’t Mess With Mama Bear’: Cute Video Turns Scary Real Quick | Watch

Read: Two Killed, One Injured In Bear Attack In Odisha

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.