Baby Bear Stands On Hind Legs While Playing With Fawn, Netizens Say ‘so Cute’

A video of a bear cub and fawn’s unique friendship wherein the cub tries to stand on his hind legs to entertain his wildlife companion has amused the internet. Shared on Twitter by the page called Welcome to nature, the 12-second clip has garnered over 71.2k views as users heart the duo’s bond especially as one is a predator and the other often prey.

As the two animals seem to be befriending each other in gestures of playfulness, the black bear, affectionately called as Boog, is trying to make the baby fawn comfortable as the two animals meet each other. The video has been shot at the point of view farm in western Virginia where the two animals were rescued and kept in. The 5-month-old cub can be seen trying very hard to entertain his new housemate as he does the “cute little” stunt. The fawn is certainly baffled as it looks at the black bear cub with glistening eyes, seemingly not having a problem with his company.

“Is that a bear cub? That's freaking adorable!” wrote a user. “Pet deer and pet bear cub. Guess which one will be gone in a year? Very cute by the way,” write another, fearing that the two animal friends might not be such a good idea after all. “Bears are the best animals,” the third commented. “Bambi & Baloo. Acquaintance” wrote the fourth.

Rosenthal rescued raccoons, foxes, and eagles

While it might not be a usual sighting for the two animals to sprawling close to each other, the babies seem not to mind each other’s company. Especially, as Boog can be seen making enormous efforts to win his friend’s trust. The home, as per a media outlet, belongs to Joel Rosenthal who also has rescued raccoons, foxes, and eagles visiting his farmhouse apart from the two animals.

