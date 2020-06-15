‘Don’t Mess With Mama Bear’: Cute Video Turns Scary Real Quick | Watch

An Instagram user recently shared a video of his scary experience when he and his friends slowed down their car to watch a mama bear walk with her little cubs. While asking internet users to respect wildlife, the user, breezefax, shared the video in which one can see three cubs trying to climb over a snowbank on the side of a road. While the starting of the video left several internet users in awe, the ending was, however, terrifying.

The short clip shows one of the cubs struggling to make the big jump, while its siblings start walking and playing around the snowbank. In a bid to help the third cub climb the step, the mama bear can be seen stepping down. At this very moment, the mama bear notices the car and charged at the vehicle forcing the Montana residents to speed up.

Scary interaction

While warning internet users not to mess with mama bears, or ‘any mamas for that matter’, the caption of the video read, “For future reference, I’ve been informed that the way we approached the bears, slowing down, and invading their space is not safe nor respectful wildlife viewing practice. So if you find yourself in this situation be sure to stay back and give any wildlife a chance to move out of sight before moving forward”.

Since shared, the video has been viewed more than 52,000 times. With over 5,000 likes and hundreds of comments, the clip has left netizens shook. One Instagram user wrote, “that was close”, while another said, "At first I was like awww… and then I was like ohhh”. “Mama bear would do anything to protect their children,” said another.

