Bears Eating Apples In Viral Pic Makes Netizens Go All Hearts, Twitterati Calls It 'party'

Numerous adorable videos and photos of animals often manage to grab the attention of Twitter users. Recently, joining the list, a photo featuring a couple of bears, who are eating apples, has won hearts on the internet. A Twitter user by the name of Smitha Dikshit took to the media feed of her handle and shared the picture on September 29. To give a context of the photo, she wrote, "Meanwhile in Kashmir". Scroll down to take a look at bears eating apples below.

Bears eating apples picture:

Meanwhile in Kashmir...

Pic courtesy Jenab Waseem Ahmed pic.twitter.com/fbLxvqj0dw — SmitaðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@DikshitSmita) September 30, 2020

Within a few hours, the tweet managed to bag more than 2.3k likes along with more than two-hundred re-tweets on the micro-blogging site; and is still counting. Adoring the bear, a user wrote, "With kindness it is much easier to make even furious wild animals friendly than some cunning human animals", in the comments section.

On the other side, another Twitter user asserted, "These bears are feasting and having a gala time wherever they are". Meanwhile, a user asked, "Is the centre one sleeping over", as a bear is lying on the apples. Amid all the comments, a Twitter user stated that the bear looked veil humans from the first look to him.

I thought they are veiled humans from the first look. https://t.co/CvY3ZkHvjG — Upamanyu Bhattacharya (@upamanyu70) October 1, 2020

Apart from going gaga over the cuteness of bears eating apples, a section of Twitter users argued and raised the query if the photo was actually clicked in Kashmir. Amid all the confusion, a tweet stated that the location in the photo is Kilham Bear Center situated in New Hampshire. Smita, who shared the picture, later assured that she will correct her mistake and change the location detail.

Not in Kashmir..



Kilham Bear Center in New Hampshire: https://t.co/6sv3kacLe6 https://t.co/CTsLx1oXKZ — Irfan Rasool (@irfanifs) September 30, 2020

Only recently, a video of a beaver went viral. The video gave a sneak peek into how adorable a beaver looks when it munches on white cabbage. The video already has over 1.9 million views on the platform. On the other side, the beaver video has been retweeted 22.8k times and has 81.8k likes. The video was shared on Twitter on September 28, 2020.

