Beaver Video Goes Viral On Twitter As The Animal Munches On Cabbage; Watch Here

Funny animal videos are all the rage on the internet right now. Usually, these cute animal videos focus on dogs and cats, who are man's favourite animal companions. Some animal videos are more unique and showcase the beauty of other wildlife creatures that people rarely get to see in their everyday life. In a recent viral video on Twitter, one man revealed how adorable a beaver can look when it is munching on white cabbage.

Adorable beaver video goes viral on Twitter

Also Read | Viral Animal Videos Of The Week That Will Brighten Up Your Sunday!

Studies have shown that listening to the sound of beavers enthusiastically munching on white cabbage can temporarily reduce stress levels by up to 17%. pic.twitter.com/g8jcoCYeHP — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) September 28, 2020

Above is the new viral video on Twitter. Shared by the account of late author Dick King-Smith, the video features a beaver in an enclosure happily munching on some white cabbage. The adorable video already has over 1.9 million views on the platform. Moreover, the beaver video has been retweeted 22.8k times and has 81.8k likes. The video was shared on Twitter just a day ago on September 28, 2020.

Also Read | Watching Animals Can Reduce Stress Levels By Up To 50 Percent, A New Study Finds

The video also has the heartwarming audio of the beaver eating the cabbage pieces. In the caption for the tweet, the user wrote that listening to the sound of bevers enthusiastically munching on white cabbage will reduce stress levels by 17%. Later, the user clarified that the fact was completely made up, but the video was still so adorable that many Twitter users actually felt better after watching it.

Moreover, some netizens loved the noise that the beaver made while munching on the white cabbage. Check out some of the comments for this viral Twitter video.

Also Read | Good News: From Incredible Animal Videos To Stunning Sun-like Star, Read 5 Amazing Stories

Its more the happiness he exudes 🙂

And the little tiny hands grabbing the cabbage 😀

Hahaha I think the stress level reduction is much higher 😂 — Vroni (@Vroniholzmann) September 28, 2020

While listening to the sound of adult humans enthusiastically munching on virtually anything can temporarily increase stress levels by infinite amounts.



It must be the cute factor! 🥰 — Diana (@KaizenKitten) September 28, 2020

May be a made-up fact, but it worked for me, so maybe it's higher than 17%. — Sheryl J Dunn (@SherylJDunn1) September 28, 2020

THE LITTLE GRABBY HANDS DID YOU SEE THE GRABBY HANDS THEY'RE SO LITTLE <3 <3 <3 — Mireille Sillander (@mimesatwork) September 28, 2020

The account that shared this video belongs to author Dick King-Smith, who has written over 130 children books. The author also wrote the story of The Sheep-Pig, which is the inspiration for the movie Babe. Dick King-Smith passed away at the age of 88 in 2011, but his social media is still active thanks to his family. King-Smith was an animal lover and was even the vice president of the Avon Wildlife Trust. The Twitter page dedicated to Dick King-Smith is full of adorable videos of animals enjoying their lives.

Also Read | White-cheeked Gibbon Emerging Out Of Shrubs Reminds Netizens Of 'Venom'; See Video

[Promo source: Twitter video shared by Dick King-Smith HQ]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.