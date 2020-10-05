Bear Reaches Police Station On A Garbage Truck, Netizens Says 'going For Big Prize'

In an amusing incident, a mammoth black bear in Pennsylvania got a ride on the back of a garbage truck, leaving the netizens stunned. Shared by Kidder Township Police, the officers informed that a desperate bear in Carbon County hitched a ride on the vehicle in the early morning rounds as the netizens deemed it as a ‘poor guy’. In the photos, the bear can be seen making his way down, and appears to be ‘smiling’.

Bear gets a new ride

Uploaded on September 30, the post contains 3 images. The image shows the animal comfortably sitting on top of the truck. The Kidder Township deputies informed that the bear had remained on the vehicle all the way to the police station. And it was only after the driver pulled over the truck near a tree, the bear climbed down.

Read: ‘Empty Nester’ Photoshoot Trolls Millennials Moving Out, Netizens Say 'Brilliant Idea'

Amused on seeing the comfortable bear, netizens bombarded the comment section. One Facebook user wrote, "The nerve of him, what a wise guy... cops a free ride... did this bear at least tip the driver?". Another wrote, "He has been preparing for this garbage truck high jacking for years. Finally nailed it. To funny. I hope this does get on the news!!!". One Facebook user named Molly Lizanne Smith, shared the image of the bear smiling while he is getting a ride, as she wrote, "The fact he’s smiling, he deserves that truck".

Read: Pics Of Puma With Colourful Ball Win Internet, Netizens Say 'love The Face'

In a similar incident, a snake had hitched a ride on a car and slithered out of a woman’s automobile glove field as she parked to sprint to the pharmacy. The black venomous reptile was seen settled coyly in the glove box of a woman's Toyota. All this while, she had no idea about the unknown passenger until she pulled at the chemist and noticed a red-bellied serpent that seemed about two and a half feet.

Read: Leopard Walking Across Lodge After Five Months Of COVID-19 Lockdown Causes Stir

Also Read: Video: Leopardess, Who Gave Birth To 4 Cubs In A Hut In Nashik, Carries Them To Jungle

(Image Credits: Facebook/KidderTownshipPolice)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.