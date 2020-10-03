‘Empty Nester’ Photoshoot Trolls Millennials Moving Out, Netizens Say 'Brilliant Idea'

A couple’s comical ‘Empty Nesters’ photoshoot for the millennials, while their kids were moving out, has sparked jitters of laughter on the internet. Parents staged the announcement by clicking hilarious photos wherein they are seen holding a placard with rather ‘mean’ yet funny messages such as “our favourite kids” whilst holding the pet dogs, celebrating, as their kids vacate the home. The photoshoot was uploaded on the Instagram page of Melyssa Anne Photography, which featured the ‘happy’ parents as their kids were flying out in search of their own life ventures.

Couple Dalila and Juan Perez from Pharr clad in matching maroon tees with a big smile held a chalkboard sign that read, “And then they were gone”. The couple was also seen holding an empty nest with a grumpy face sarcastically displaying a “so sad” message. Several such photos of the parents sarcastically waving their kids goodbye left the internet in splits. In one such post, the couple on the motorbike held a message that read, “Empty Nest August 2020” alongside the caption, "Let the Empty Nester Adventures begin! Also this was so cool when she said they wanted some shots on a motorcycle!”

Netizens called the shoot 'brilliant'

“What an amazing chapter they are starting,” laughed a user in the comments at an empty nester photo on Instagram. “Such a BRILLIANT idea. I love this couple. Actually showing the length and work of a true partnership and marriage, so beautiful,” pointed out another. “Awesome pics of that couple! Plus they're so cute,” said the third. “Dang! Mamita is aged like a fine wine or more accurately hardly aged. Congrats on their newfound freedom” joked another. “This is awesome,” said one other making laughter emotions. The pictures mesmerized the internet as users poured appreciation for the couple’s “cool” Empty Nester shoot.

