Good News: Beirut Charity Workers Reunite Lost Pets With Owners After Blast

Charity workers at an animal welfare organization in Lebanon have been reuniting the lost pets with their owners as teams of 40 workers continue to scourge the city that was shaken by two massive blasts that claimed at least 135 lives, injured more than 5,000 and rendered almost 300,000 homeless. In heart-warming footage shared on YouTube the animal welfare charity, Animals Lebanon, was seen uniting the separated pets to the owner after treating them. In the footage, several dogs, that escaped their now destroyed homes or had gone missing during the explosion were seen hugging their owners in an emotional video.

damage throughout the whole city.



What happened is absolutely shocking.



Our hearts go out to everyone.



Animals Lebanon’s office was damaged and windows blew out. Animals were injured from the glass and there were bloody prints everywhere by the time we could make it to the — AnimalsLebanon (@AnimalsLebanon) August 4, 2020

The footage depicts a dog waiting anxiously Animals Lebanon worker in a leash as its owner walks in. The dog can be seen wagging its tail and frolicking with joy seeing the owner post a long separation. The owner can be seen brimming with satisfaction upon seeing the dog as he immediately clutches the pet in his embrace and caresses it. The dog, equally excited, jumps happily at the man. The footage, in fact, portrays three separate pooches reunited with their owners as the charity workers clap and cheer. A woman can be seen hugging her big white pooch as it smiles post an emotional reunion in the clip.

Non-profit group Animals Lebanon’s executive director Jason Mier reportedly said that people were extremely happy and overwhelmed to find their pets, especially when the injured pets were treated and given back.

Established for almost 12 years, the organization suffered huge damage with several animals in the shelter injured in the blasts. In several posts that the charity shared online, on Twitter and several clips on Facebook, a cat can be seen bleeding as a glass shard hurt its paw.

Major explosion rocks Beirut!



Government now declares Beirut a disaster city.



At 6:00 this afternoon a major explosion at the port rocked all of Beirut.



Initial reports of over 70 dead and 4,000 injured.



Entire buildings and homes were destroyed, and significant pic.twitter.com/oQAVptPjo0 — AnimalsLebanon (@AnimalsLebanon) August 4, 2020

Read: Lebanon Customs Chief Arrested In Beirut Blast

Read: Beirut Blast: UN Allocates $15 Million In Humanitarian Aid To Support Lebanon

Treating the injured pets

Workers can be seen treating the feline injured from the shattered glass during the explosion. Mier said that the charity received more than 100 calls in a day with people enquiring about their lost pets, as per a report. He was quoted as saying that the Animals Lebanon was the main animal welfare organization in the country. In response to the tragedy, the organization as well as the residents have been using social media posting the images of their lost pets in an effort to unite with them. Three days since the explosion, hundreds of volunteers were seen on the streets Beirut in response to the crisis clearing and removing rubble. The gigantic blasts were caused by poorly stored explosives in a warehouse at the port of Beirut according to reports, the investigation, however, is ongoing.

Call for SEARCH PARTY



Our hearts go to all the people who were affected, to all those who lost people, those who were injured and those who lost their homes.



There are also the animals that need help. Many pets were lost or injured during the explosion and they still need help pic.twitter.com/qKYLojohJH — AnimalsLebanon (@AnimalsLebanon) August 5, 2020

Read: Beirut Explosion: President Says 'missile Or Bomb' May Have Caused The Blast

Read: Beirut Blast: Lebanon To Investigate Possible 'external Interference'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.