Beirut: Father Protects His Son During Explosion, Netizens Devastated

As Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 4 was shaken by the intense blasts that claimed over 100 lives and injured 4000, a terrified father trying to protect his son has rendered the internet emotional. A 17-second CCTV footage shared on Twitter depicts that while the capital rocked with blasts that fumed gigantic red smoke cloud that rattled the infrastructure, crumbed buildings to dust and shattered the glasses, a devastated dad embraced his son to comfort him from the loud noises of the blast.

In the footage now going viral, the father-son duo can be seen standing next to what appears to be his work desk as the unexpected incident occurred. The man can be seen hugging his child in a tight embrace as the building shook from explosion and smoke engulfed the room where two were present. In a tragic moment, the man can be seen pacing back and forth, confused, searching for a cover to deter any harm from coming to his son. As the sound of the blast resonates with the structure, the brave father at once runs towards the wooden table, shielding his son, as he secures the child underneath to protect him in case the building collapsed. Despite the horror that rendered many families devastated, the father can be seen mustering courage, acting rationally for his child in order to save his life.

😳 😳😳😳😳 Watch how this brave father protects his son during today’s explosion in Beirut. Praying for Beirut and rest of the world 🙏🙏 #beirut #lebanon #prayforlebanon pic.twitter.com/BNYaxudP5p — Thereportng (@thereportng) August 5, 2020

https://t.co/dZO05s0q81 the Beirut Explosion in Lebanon is terrifying — FaithOnkeys Pty Ltd (@fokeys) August 5, 2020

LEBANON: Compilations of Scenes From Beirut Explosion(Before And After) https://t.co/m8vYL3kigN — FriendsZone (@Friendz6Friendz) August 5, 2020

Here in this thread are petitions, donations and updates on what’s happening. https://t.co/eHKBJMg70Y — Noura Assaad (@nouraassaadd) August 5, 2020

@lebanon May Almighty offer the strength to overcome this. — Issack Noor (@IssackNoor3) August 5, 2020

Read: Russia To Send 5 Planeloads Of Aid To Beirut

Read: Beirut Explosion: UN Chief Expresses 'deepest Condolences' To Victims' Families

Explosions witnessed near port of Beirut

Inspiring many, the heroic dad eventually manages to shelter under the furniture as he waits for the tragedy to pass. Internet saluted his bravery and prayed for the wellbeing of the people of Beirut. State news agency reported the deadly blast covered the capital in heavy smoke that billowed from the city center. The explosions were witnessed near the port of Beirut in the warehouse with a stockpile of Ammonium Nitrate, as per reports. Prime Minister Hassan Diab appealed to all countries and friends of Lebanon to extend help.

Read: Beirut Explosion: PM Says Warehouse Stored 2,750 Tons Of Ammonium Nitrate For 6 Years

Read: Lebanese PM Appeals For Help After Beirut Blast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.