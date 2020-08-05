Last Updated:

Beirut Explosion: Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah And Other South Indian Actors Express Grief

Beirut explosion that occurred on Tuesday, August 4 has shaken the world. Many South Indian actors expressed solidarity on social media. Know more here.

beirut explosion

On Tuesday, August 4, allegedly around 6:10 pm, an explosion occurred at the Beirut post. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab in a statement said that there were 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used to make fertilizers stored in the portside without any adequate safety measures. He also ordered an immediate probe into the Beirut explosion. Reportedly, about 100 people succumbed to death due to the Beirut explosion, and more than 3000 people are injured.

Rakul Preet Singh, Hansika Motwani, and other actors express grief 

Several videos of the Beirut explosion was posted on the internet. Many Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akthar, and others expressed their grief over the horrific incident. Actors like Rakul Preet Singh, Hansika Motwani, and Tamannaah Bhatia too expressed solidarity and prayed for the recovery of Lebanon's capital from the catastrophe.

While Rakul Preet Singh consoled the facilities of the people affected due to the Beirut explosion, Hansika Motwani was short of words to express her sadness. Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu expressed solidarity and wrote: "Absolutely horrifying to see the devastation in the #BeirutExplosion. My prayers for all the people and their families affected by this unfortunate incident." (sic)

First Published:
