A marbled crayfish with mutant DNA has spawned hundreds of self-cloning crustacean copies of itself in Belgium. According to a report by Brussel Times, the teeny crayfishes have now invaded the Schoonselhof cemetery in Antwerp and are replicating at an alarming rate. Their sudden invasion of pools, streams and other water bodies in and around historic cemetery has now become a matter for researchers.

Marbled Crayfish or Marmorkrebs is a species of crayfish, which is believed to have been artificially created by Germans. They were first discovered in pet trades in the 1990s. As of now no natural populations of Marbled Crayfish are known to humans.

Marbled #crayfish have taken over another European country, Belgium:



Watching this species show up in country after country is something else.

In the aftermath of the species sabotaging the historic venue, scientists have come with a theory to justify the sudden invasion. Many have opined that the crayfish might have undergone a mutation which enabled them to clone themselves through parthenogenesis, a type of asexual reproduction. Due to this, all the offsprings born were females and had the same chararactersitics.

Scientists concerned

As of now, the wild crayfishes have infested every pond, river and other water sources in the commentary, posing serious threats to biodiversity and jeopardising the ecosystems, the Brussel Times reported citing the Flemish Insitute of nature and woodland research. Likening it to attempt to empty the ocean with a thimble, Kevin Scheers touted that it was impossible to “round them up” given their “ vast numbers."

In addition, the experts are now worried about the crustacean creatures' voracious appetites and the fact that would eat anything they can get their claws on. According to them, the tiny creatures feeds on snails, plants and other small amphibians which will deprive the local aquatic life of its food sources.

