Divyanka Tripathi Explains Her 'bizarre' Name Plate, Says 'it's Not An Insect But...'

Popular television actor Divyanka Tripathi is spending some quality time with husband Vivek Dahiya. From exploring jungles to planting trees, their recent social media posts have given fans an exclusive sneak peek into the life of the duo. Along with being connected to nature, the famous TV couple also indulged into making a placard together. However, they have given the most bizarre twist to their handmade placard which has even gained the interest in the most unflappable viewers.

Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya’s bizarre placard

After planting a few trees, Divyanka and Vivek made a handmade placard which was painted by both the celebrity couple. However, it consists of an ‘exoskeleton’ of an insect namely ‘cicada’. As Divyanka suggests, these insects are ‘curious yet interesting’ who possess the ability to produce ‘melodic sound’ through their ‘hollow membrane’ in the abdomen which is called ‘Timbal’. Check out the weird placard here:

On the placard hand-painted by us what you see is not an insect but the exoskeleton (discarded shell like snake's skin) of Cicada a very interesting and curious insect that produces melodic sound from its hollow membrane in abdomen called Timbal.

Nature always surprises me.

The more you learn you realise, how less you know!

The post has received a thunderous response from her fan army. While some found it just “beautiful”, others went on to share their expertise about the insect ‘cicada’. Many others are just happy for the duo as they are spending time surrounded by nature’s beauty. Here’s how fans are reacting:

For the unversed, Divyanka and Vivek have taken some time out from their hectic schedule and jetted off for a mini-vacay in Mahabaleshwar. There, the duo escaped from their usual routine and are spending some time close to mother nature. From trekking to exploring jungles, the couple has done it all.

Previously, they also planted trees together. Divyanka expressed that she would like to return to the place to see how they turn all ‘lush and green’. The placard post came right after this, so the two might have made handmade placards to mark the trees planted by them.

