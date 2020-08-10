Bengaluru Police Suggest ‘smart Tactics’ To Win Battle Against COVID-19; See Post

As COVID-19 runs rampant across the world, Bengaluru Police is suggesting the masses some “smart tactics” to curb the spread of the virus. Bengaluru Police is known for using trendy, creative and artistic touches to their posts to dictate law and spread awareness.

In a recent Instagram post, the police reminded people to abide by important safety measures during these testing times. The picture shared by the police department has the words, “Smart tactics to win this game,” written on it. It also has an image of a dice, three sides of which are visible, and have important health regulations written on them to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The dice in the post promotes preventative measures with one of the sides featuring an image of a mask with the same word written on it. Pressing people to practice some of the most important steps to curb the infection, the other two sides of the dice have pictures and words “sanitizer” and “social distancing” written on them.

The police shared the post which enlists a set of steps that are aimed to contain the spread of the deadly virus with a caption that reads, “We all hope to reach home safely. Possible only with precautions. #ArrestCorona.”

A few days ago, Bengaluru police also shared a post promoting the importance of wearing masks, which is one of the important measures to take during the ongoing health crisis other than staying indoors, washing hands and using a sanitizer. Sharing the post in quite a witty yet informative manner using a crosswords puzzle, the police department wrote, “Oh, so you think you’re too cool for masks? Tell us more.”

Police departments' use social media platforms to spread awareness regarding COVID-19

The police department has been consistent in keeping up with social media trends and using the platform to post content that is equal parts disciplinary and relatable. The team also ensures to interact with their followers and is quick to respond in case of emergency.

Bengaluru Police is not the only department which frequently uses social media platforms to spread awareness and health regulations. Pune Police and Mumbai Police too share innovative and creative posts to remind people about the safety measures to combat the spread of the deadly disease.

(Image credit: Bengaluru Police Instagram)

