Bill Gates Offers Sweet Gift To Desert-a-holic Warren Buffet On His 90th Birthday

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates offered a sweet video tribute to his billionaire friend Warren Buffett on Sunday in honour of his 90th birthday. With Randy Newman's "You Got a Friend" playing in the background, Gates made a delicious-looking Oreo cake. He topped it off with Buffett's face on the top, drawn in chocolate icing.

At the end of the 60-second video, Gates cuts a slice, serves it on a plate with a fork, and leaves the message "Happy 90th birthday Warren" in Oreo dust.

The cake was a special tribute to Bill Gates’ friendship with the Berkshire Hathaway CEO. He also penned a note for Warren Buffet, recording some of the special moments from his life over the years. Describing his dear pal, Gates wrote, “Warren has the mental sharpness of a 30-year-old, the mischievous laugh of a 10-year-old, and the diet of a 6-year-old.

Of all the things I’ve learned from Warren Buffett (and there have been a lot), the most important might be what friendship is all about. Here’s why he’s a person that I admire as well as like: https://t.co/XbZTIfO90b — Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 30, 2020

Gates met Buffett on July 5, 1991, when his mother invited Buffet to the Gates family vacation home in Hood Canal, Washington. "It was a deep friendship from our very first conversation," Gates recalled. “Of all the things I’ve learned from Warren, the most important thing might be what friendship is all about," he wrote in his blog.

Gates recalled how Warren explained the meaning of friendship when both were talking to some college students

“The friends you have will form you as you go through life. Make some good friends, keep them for the rest of your life, but have them be people that you admire as well as like. A person that I admire as well as like—that's the perfect description of how I feel about Warren. Happy birthday, my friend," Bill Gates wrote

(Image credits: Youtube/Bill Gates)

