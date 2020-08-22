Microsoft Shuts Down Internet Explorer: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes To Bid Farewell

The news about Microsoft is ending its support for Internet Explorer 11 across the Microsoft 365 apps and services in August next year made many netizens upset. In a blog post tech giant, Microsoft said the browser will no longer be supported for Microsoft's online services like Outlook, OneDrive, Office 365, and others. However, Microsoft added that Internet Explorer 11 will continue to function being a component of the Windows operating system but access to Microsoft 365 apps and services won't work with the browser after August. After getting the news, netizens started sharing memes to bid goodbye to the browser.

The company has said that it will end support for Internet Explorer from August 17, 2021, onwards. This means that after August 17, 2021, the browser will stop working on Microsoft products such as Office 365, Outlook, and others #InternetExplorer pic.twitter.com/0MVibRM6x3 — Mudassar WaHaB (@mudassar_wahab) August 21, 2020

How many times we have to say goodbye to #InternetExplorer 🤷‍♂️#GoodByeInternetExplorer — Kapilan Sachchithananthan (@iamkapilan) August 21, 2020

My first browser was IE. 😢#InternetExplorer — Seema Saharan #BashWoman (@SeemaSaharan5) August 21, 2020

RIP to the browser that the world used to download another browser.



Real one.#InternetExplorer pic.twitter.com/JiGKMigiwF — Academy Music Business (@BenjaminEnfield) August 22, 2020

Though enterprises will require some time to depart from Internet Explorer. Microsoft is reportedly expecting the new Internet Explorer legacy mode in the Microsoft Edge browser will allow users to make do in the time being. The Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser will help businesses access older sites which were specifically built for Internet Explorer, but it will only last until the company decides to drop the browser in its entirety.

While Microsoft changes the support platforms for the browser drastically, it is also planning to drop the existing legacy version of Internet Explorer in March 2021. Once the support tenure is over, the legacy version of the browser will no longer receive any security updates or any updates in general. Microsoft has been steadily moving the existing Windows 10 users to the Chromium-based Edge Browser, the company has also furthermore confirmed that the future WIndows update will all include the latest Edge browser.

