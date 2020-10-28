'Bonding With Mon': White Rhino Weighing 68kgs Born At Disney Land In Florida

Walt Disney World in Florida experienced a joyful incident when a male white rhino was born at Animal Kingdom over the weekend. According to the reports by AP, the white rhino took birth from Kendi, who is the first white rhinoceros born at the animal theme park back in the year 1999. In the coming weeks, the new born will be introduced to his fellow rhinos at theme park’s Savanna.

The baby rhino was the result of a Species Survival Plan overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure the responsible breeding of endangered species.

White rhinoceros Kendi shows off a baby male rhino she gave birth to Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista.

Rhinos in threat

The rhino comes in as a boosting effort to save the magnificent species. According to the release by Disney, the birth of this male rhino marks the 11th white rhino calf born at Walt Disney World Resort. The release said, “Calf and mother are doing well under the keepers’ watchful eyes. While rhinos are gregarious by nature; for now, the calf is resting, nursing and bonding with his mom”. Guests of the park’s Kilimanjaro Safaris will be able to have a look at this newborn. Another good news is also on its way as members of the team are taking care of two other rhinos who are expected to give birth in 2021. This comes as an important step due to the decreasing number of this species. White Rhinos are considered to be the second-largest land mammal.

In a separate incident, an adorable southern white rhino that was born in the Belgium zoo became the latest attraction for visitors according to the Zoo officials. The baby rhino was conceived in efforts to protect the endangered species which is at the verge of extinction. Pairi Daiza Zoo officials in a statement said that an adorable male rhino was born in the early hours of December 2. The mother rhino, Madiba and the baby rhino are healthy. In the video released by the Zoo authorities on Twitter, one can see the baby rhino with his mother.

(Image Credits: AP)

