Scientists Harvest Eggs From Last Two Northern White Rhinos In Hopes Of Saving The Species

In a groundbreaking procedure, a team of international scientists harvested ten eggs from the last two remaining northern white rhinoceroses and the move sparks hope of pulling back the species from the brink of extinction.

Scientists at Kenya's Ol Pejeta Conservancy have harvested two eggs from 31-year-old Najin and eight eggs from 20-year-old Fatu. As neither of the mother and daughter duo can carry a calf to term, scientists want to implant the embryos into the related subspecies of southern white rhinos.

In a tweet on August 18, Ol Pejeta informed that procedure went according to plan and the eggs are en route Italy to be fertilised with sperm (frozen) from a northern white rhino male. Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Najib Balala also took to Twitter to laud the efforts and posted pictures of the conservation project with #SaveNorthernWhiteRhino

Read: Assam: Kaziranga Staff & CWRC Rescue Female Rhino Calf In Joint Operation

A special day on Ol Pejeta. 8 eggs from Fatu and 2 eggs from Najin were harvested. Both of them are doing well and the procedure went according to plan. The eggs are already on their way to the Avantea Clinic in Italy to be fertilised with sperm from a northern white rhino bull. pic.twitter.com/uL6j2O05jp — Ol Pejeta (@OlPejeta) August 18, 2020

8 eggs were harvested from 20 year old Fatu and 2 eggs from 31 year old Najin. The eggs have been transferred to a lab in Italy, where scientists will attempt to fertilize them with frozen sperm, from a Northern White Rhino male.

#SaveNorthernWhiteRhino pic.twitter.com/Nxh34fgkan — Najib Balala (@tunajibu) August 19, 2020

Read: Climate Change Lead To Extinction Of Woolly Rhino, Finds Study

Saving Sudan's Legacy

The last male northern white rhino died at Ol Pejeta in 2018, leaving the species practically extinct. The 45-year-old Sudan was euthanized after a spell of deteriorating health. However, genetic material was saved in hopes of artificially inseminating the remaining females to save the species from going extinct.

Earlier, in 2019 scientists had harvested eggs from Fatu and Najin in two separate attempts and were able to make embryos using frozen semen. The fertilized eggs are being stored in liquid nitrogen and will soon be transferred to surrogate southern white rhinos females.

Here's a last look at Sudan:

It is with great sadness that Ol Pejeta Conservancy and the Dvůr Králové Zoo announce that Sudan, the world’s last male northern white rhino, age 45, died at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya on March 19th, 2018 (yesterday). #SudanForever #TheLoneBachelorGone #Only2Left pic.twitter.com/1ncvmjZTy1 — Ol Pejeta (@OlPejeta) March 20, 2018

Read: Experimental Stem Cell Technology Gives Hope For Revival Of Malaysia's Sumatran Rhinoceros

Read: Assam: Kaziranga National Park Staff Rescues Baby Rhino, Netizens Say 'amazing Job'