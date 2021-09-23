Boomer The Dog Amuses Netizens With Three Different Looks | Watch Video

Internet is flooded with plenty of dog videos that capture their cute antics. In one such video, Boomer, a samoyed, has left the internet all smiles with his three different looks: 'The wet llama', 'Apple tax collector', and 'being carried'. The video was posted on the dog's Instagram page that goes by the name 'boomer_the_landcloud'. The adorable clip has caught the attention of netizens, who continue to react to the cute video of the doggo.

Dog with different looks

The video begins with the dog standing near a beach and in the clip, the text and the audio say, "I got three looks and that's it". Boomer then showcases his first look which according to the text is that of a "Wet Ilama". As the video progresses, someone feeds an apple to the dog as he displays his second look: 'Apple tax collector'. The video ends with the cute samoyed being carried by her humans and the text reads, "being carried".

"Which one is your favorite Boomsie look? Did we miss any? (sic)" the caption to the post reads. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered over 16,500 likes and several reactions. Netizens in the comments section mentioned their favourite look of the dog Boomer. One user commented, "The carry one always makes me smile! Heck all photos and videos do!!!". Another user commented, "I like best natural fluffy Boomie as he first image (sic)." Another user commented, "We love wet llama". Check out some more of the reactions:

Dog with 'Nakhre'

A separate video of a golden retriever refusing to eat some food being offered to it has gone viral on social media. The video was shared on the retriever, Sugar's Instagram page with the caption, "Nakhre."

The video opens with a shot of Sugar sitting beside a plate of food seemingly not in a mood to eat. The clip then shows her owner trying to feed her but she refuses to oblige. The owner tries to feed the doggo again and again but to no avail. Sugar's reactions and apt background music make the video all the more funnier. Take a look:

(Image: @boomer_the_landcloud/Instagram)