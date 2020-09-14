Brazen Aligarh Robbers Sanitising Hands Before Looting Jewellery Store Shocks Netizens

A jewellery store in Aligarh was looted by three masked men who first sanitised their hands before taking the jewellery. This bizarre incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras of the jewellery store on Friday. CCTV footage of the robbery showed 'COVID-19 protocol' being followed in the robbery:

#WATCH Three armed men wearing masks robbed a jewellery store in Aligarh, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/eN9NIGv84l — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 11, 2020

In Aligarh, looters' COVID protocols recorded in CCTV

As the Coronavirus cases continue to surge, fear of contracting the virus has spread so much that now even criminals have been strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols, netizens remarked. In an incident which seems to be straight out of a movie, three masked men casually entered a jewellery store in Aligarh, sanitised their hands, pointed guns at the store workers & customers and then immediately started filling their bags with jewellery. This robbery took place in the broad daylight.

Netizens react to a robbery at Aligarh's jewellery store

Looking at the video in which three mask men enter the shop, get their hands sanitised and then suddenly whip out a gun and rob the establishment, some netizens poked fun at the robbery while some expressed concern against the rising crimes in the state.

See how UP CM has disciplined everyone in following the COVID protocols, even the robbers are adhering to it. This is why UP CM is the best in India😉😂. New India and Ram Rajya in UP. — Abul Kalam Ansari (@abulkalamansari) September 11, 2020

This is sort of like a dark comedy movie scene — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) September 11, 2020

The guy in red tshirt was smart enough to keep his bag aside which may also be having cash for shopping. — Sandeep Saxena (@saxenasan) September 11, 2020

