Aligarh Mechanic's Son Tops High School In US, Dreams To Work As Human Rights Officer

Remaining unphased with the adversities in life, Mohammad Shadab, son of a mechanic in Aligarh who had received a scholarship, topped the high school in the United States. Just last year, he had received the Kennedy Lugar youth exchange scholarship that was worth Rs 20 lakh from the American government. When Mohammad went to a foreign country to pursue further classes from Belfast Area High School, he ended up topping the final examinations.

According to reports, out of 800 students, he was even selected as the ‘Student of the Month’ in February and recalled ‘working really hard’ to come first. He said that he aspires to become an advocate for Human Rights at the United Nations.

Mohammad Shadab said, “Last year, I received the Kennedy-Lugar youth exchange scholarship worth Rs 20 lakh from the US government. Following this, I went to the States to pursue my high school education.”

Aligarh: Mohd Shadab, son of a mechanic, who had won a scholarship to study in USA, has topped his class in Belfast Area High School. He says, "I topped my class and was also awarded student of the month for February. I want to work as a Human Rights Officer at UN in the future." pic.twitter.com/ouKEtPfsob — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 20, 2020

Read - HRD Ministry Asks States To Provide Parents' Feedbacks On Reopening Of Schools

Mohammad wants to support his parents

While talking to ANI, the son of motor mechanic acknowledged that the condition at his home, which was not good previously, has not yet changed. Mohammad said that he wants to support his parents while also making them feel proud. On topping the US high school, the boy also extended his gratitude to the Indian government for allowing him to represent the nation in the US and choosing him for the scholarship.

“The condition at home was not good and it is still not that good. I want to support my parents and make them feel proud,” Mohammad said.

He also added, “I am thankful to the Indian government for making me the flag-bearer in another county and choosing me for this scholarship.”

Read - KVS Online Admission: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission Begins At Kvs.gov.in

His father, Arshad Noor has been working as a motor mechanic for at least two and a half decades and said that their son was sent to the United States for his education and expressed delight on him acing the examinations. Arshad also expressed how he wants his son to grow up to become an IAS officer and serve the nation.

Arshan Noor said, “We had sent him to the US for his education and I am happy that he topped at the school.”

“I want my son to become an IAS officer and serve the country,” he added.

Read - NATA 2020: NATA Part A Drawing Test Is Now Rescheduled To August 29; Exam Via Online Mode

Read - MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 Topper: MBOSE SSLC 2020 Toppers List; Chetna Bose Leads With 94.66%

(With inputs from ANI)