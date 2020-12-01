Brazil: Crime Gang Carries Out 'Money Heist' Style Robbery Mounting Fierce Assault; Watch

A city in Southeastern Brazil called Criciúma was besieged by an organised ''crime gang'' on Tuesday, December 1 as they ransacked bank offices and shot people. A Twitter handle called ‘Occupa Rio’ shared videos of the horrifying incident. The amount of money that has been stolen as a part of the heist has not yet been specified. However, the video shows the currency laying on roads as people hurry and pick it up.

Money Heist style robbery in Brazil

According to the caption of the video, the gang looked well trained and was supported by heavy arms. The caption says, “The modality of crime is called 'Novo Cangaço'”. There is also a video of the gang leaving the city. In the video, there are various black cars that can be seen. However, no person can be identified through the CCTV footage. The caption poses a question which says, "Brazil would become a new Wild West?". Showing the horrifying scenario, the caption of one video read, "Criciuma city, in south Brazil was turned on a real war square besieged by criminals under intense gunfire. Starting at midnight and lasting 3 hours. They locked up many blocks, squares and robbed a lot of banks terrorizing the city people and all country".

Dec 1: People take money scattered on the floor after a mega robbery in the city of Criciuma - Brazil. The gang looks well trained and supported by heavy armory. The modality of crime is called 'Novo Cangaço' pic.twitter.com/4SCUVM3ztK — Ocupa Rio (@OccupyRio) December 1, 2020

Scary scenes from Criciuma Brazil tonight (dec 1st 2020)pic.twitter.com/14WeZ2XcTb — Ocupa Rio (@OccupyRio) December 1, 2020

The gang of 'Novo Cangaço', leaving the city of Criciuma, Brazil after the mega robbery that occurred on the night of Dec 1st, 2020. Brazil would become a new Wild West?pic.twitter.com/kaxqOqpnSM — Ocupa Rio (@OccupyRio) December 1, 2020

Clésio Salvaro, the city hall leader of Criciúma also took to his Twitter handle as he shared a video in which he urged occupants to remain at home. In the caption, he wrote, "Criciúma is the target of a major assault. Together with the military authorities and security forces, we continue to monitor and follow the facts. Stay at home. VERY CAREFUL!".

Criciúma é alvo de um assalto de grandes proporções. Junto às autoridades militares e forças de segurança, seguimos monitorando e acompanhando o desenrolar dos fatos. Fiquem em casa. MUITO CUIDADO!#Criciúma #ClesioSalvaro #SantaCatarina pic.twitter.com/lebQ71aM9d — Clésio Salvaro (@ClesioSalvaro) December 1, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/OccupyRio)

