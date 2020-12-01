Remains Of Dinosaur Fossil Thought To Be 230-million-year-old Discovered In Brazil

Remains of a 230-million-year-old meat-eating dinosaur have been discovered in the Rio Grande do Sul, the southernmost state of Brazil. According to Metro, palaeontologist Dr. Rodrigo Muller of the Federal University of Santa Maria, Brazil, has dubbed the dinosaur "godfather of T-rex because it existed 150 million years before them. The dinosaur named Erythrovenator was discovered at a farm in Brazil.

Read: 200-million-year-old Jurassic-era ‘Lazarus’ Expect To Fetch £50,000 At Auction

Discovered through satellite images

Erythrovenator was first discovered through satellite images in 2014 following which a series of expeditions were conducted to take out the fossil. Erythrovenator mainly fed on lizards and other insects and has been described as a dinosaur who was six and a half feet long and had razor-sharp teeth and claws. Erythrovenator is from the family of carnivorous dinosaurs Tyrannosaurus and Velociraptor, who have been featured in Jussaric Park films.

Read: Jurassic World's T-Rex Fossil Auctioned For Record $31.8 Million In New York

Erythrovenator was covered in bristles when it was discovered. The remains would help scientists understand the evolution of dinosaurs more deeply, said Muller. Erythroventaor may have died as a result of being eaten by another animal. A giant tooth discovered beside the remains of Erythrovenator is the only evidence to back the theory.

Read: Uttarakhand: Fossil Of Newly Discovered Ape Species Unearthed, Details Inside

Muller further informed that the site of the excavation is full of "treasure throve" as it contains remains of other animals that existed at the time of Erythrovenator. The site contained several animals fossils, including those Erythrovenator may have fed upon and others such as plant-eating Siriusgnathus, and the smaller, possum sized insectivore Agudotherium.

Read: 13-million-year-old Fossil Ape Discovered In Uttarakhand



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.