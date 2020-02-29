Brexit: Netizens Believe Radio Presenter's Analogy On The British Position Is 'perfect'

British radio presenter James O'Brien has recently shared his take on Brexit and how Britain will be negotiating trade deals with the European Union in the future. He gave two analogies, one on-air and the other on his official Twitter handle. Other social media users are retweeting his views and also sharing their opinions about Britain's current position.

Radio presenter's take on Brexit

The first analogy was given by James while he was speaking to LBC’s political editor, Theo Usherwood. O'Brien said that if the European Union does not do what Britain wants it will just walk away from the table, but it would not be a no-deal. It would instead be an Australian deal which is a new word for no-deal and then 'something about fish'.

Then James took to Twitter to share his views on Brexit again but this time kept the statement short and to the point. Take a look at his statement below.



Take a look at how people responded to James's Tweet and his take on Brexit.

Johnson plays hardball.



"Gimme a deal or I'll blow my kneecaps off and walk away!" — John Graham-Hart (@JohnGHart) February 28, 2020

Read: UK Hopes To Strike Early Free Trade Agreement With Australia After Brexit

Brexit team arrives in Brussels for talks pic.twitter.com/j4IvNSeJtz — Shaun O'Dell (@ShaunODell19) February 27, 2020

It’s basically small shop keeper saying to amazon he’s going to walk away from the deal if they don’t give him the trading terms he wants — Jamie (@GingerPower_) February 27, 2020

Read: EU Negotiator Michel Barnier Refuses To Strike Post-Brexit Trade Deal 'at Any Price'

UK negotiation strategy in one gif. pic.twitter.com/SwQQqwo86y — pragmatic (@entitled2speak) February 27, 2020

But this time we REALLY mean it! — PhillipNotPhilip (@mcgough_p) February 27, 2020

Read: Ireland An Alternative To UK For Indian Firms Eyeing EU Base Post Brexit: Irish Envoy

Punch the EU in the face then cut our own hands off.. That will teach the EU apparently — Adam Brown (@AdamBro29683783) February 27, 2020

Read: UK To Issue Blue Passports From March To 'restore National Identity' Post Brexit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.