Brexit: Netizens Believe Radio Presenter's Analogy On The British Position Is 'perfect'

What’s Viral

Radio presenter's unique take on Brexit has netizens also sharing their views. James shared two analogies, one on the radio and one on Twitter.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Radio Presenter's take on Britain's position in regards to Brexit

British radio presenter James O'Brien has recently shared his take on Brexit and how Britain will be negotiating trade deals with the European Union in the future. He gave two analogies, one on-air and the other on his official Twitter handle. Other social media users are retweeting his views and also sharing their opinions about Britain's current position.

Radio presenter's take on Brexit

The first analogy was given by James while he was speaking to LBC’s political editor, Theo Usherwood. O'Brien said that if the European Union does not do what Britain wants it will just walk away from the table, but it would not be a no-deal. It would instead be an Australian deal which is a new word for no-deal and then 'something about fish'.

Then James took to Twitter to share his views on Brexit again but this time kept the statement short and to the point. Take a look at his statement below. 


Take a look at how people responded to James's Tweet and his take on Brexit.

Read: UK Hopes To Strike Early Free Trade Agreement With Australia After Brexit

 

 

Read: EU Negotiator Michel Barnier Refuses To Strike Post-Brexit Trade Deal 'at Any Price'

 

 

Read: Ireland An Alternative To UK For Indian Firms Eyeing EU Base Post Brexit: Irish Envoy

 

Read: UK To Issue Blue Passports From March To 'restore National Identity' Post Brexit

 

 

Published:
