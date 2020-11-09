‘Brilliantly Cute’: Dad Dresses Up Kid And Dogs To Recreate Simba’s Intro From Lion King

The internet is flooded with people making an attempt to recreate the well-known scene from Simba’s introduction from Lion King. A recent Instagram video, however, is one of the many cutest recreations that includes two dogs, a dad and his lovely baby daughter. Shared by profile Kono and Kenai, the video shows dad Jeremy dressed up like Rafiki and his daughter Malia wearing a lion costume.

The short clip reveals an open house. As the tune ‘Circle of life’ performs within the background, Jeremy is seen holding Malia. The two doggos, Kono and Kenai, who are dressed in animal costumes, can be seen sitting in front of the father-daughter duo while looking at the adorable little baby girl. Take a look at the cute clip;

Netizens call it 'brilliantly cute'

Since shared, the video has garnered over 1.6 million views and over 128,000 likes. Several netizens poured their love for the lovely video and flooded the comment section with heart and clapping hands emoticon. Some internet users also lauded the adorable costumes and set up for the video.

While one user wrote, "At first I was like what the heck am I watching then I couldn’t stop laughing. Love the dedication that went into this,” another added, “Omg this is the cutest thing in the world”. “That's pretty impressive.... And adorable!!” added third. “Every father has reenacted this but this takes it to a whole new level,” wrote fourth. One Instagram user jokingly also added, “I love that crazy look around before he climbed up on the stump!”

