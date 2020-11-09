Trump Campaign Posts Wrong Address For 'big Press Conference'; Tweeple Say 'best Location'

The incumbent US President Donald Trump on Saturday, November 7 announced on Twitter that his team will hold a press conference regarding the 2020 election results. The announcement sparked a hilarious reaction on social media as it created confusion around the venue of the presser. Trump initially posted a wrong address but later clarified it by issuing the correct one. But that didn't stop netizens from finding a flaw in his announcement.

Donald Trump initially wrote that the conference will take place at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia at around 11:30 am, which is a luxury hotel. But it later turned out that the press conference was to held at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping, which is a company situated between a crematorium and an adult bookstore. Even though Trump corrected his mistake in his subsequent tweet, internet users mocked him and his campaign for choosing a place that was near an adult book store and a closed garage.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!



This is who is leading your massive voter fraud investigation. pic.twitter.com/QPWOACVEx2 — Mike C! (@HiIamMikeC) November 8, 2020

Except you said the Four Seasons Hotel. Too funny! pic.twitter.com/ZHKq4XSvJf — Cathy Voisard ðŸ†˜ ðŸŒŠ (@ZPoet) November 8, 2020

Yes Donald, here’s that “big press conference.” pic.twitter.com/iIhb1TjBWQ — â­ï¸ Merrill - sheltering at home â­ï¸ (@MerrillLynched) November 7, 2020

Great location. It’s the best location. Best location for any press conference. No other President has had this location. I’m the first. Me. I have that location. Big news coming. Big news. The country is doing better than ever. I did that. Great, great location. pic.twitter.com/6mPav02wsb — John Fell in Baltimore (@JohnFellInBMore) November 7, 2020

because nothing says "we're serious" more than Rudy Giuliani barking into a microphone in a landscaper's parking lot — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 7, 2020

Biden wins, Trump refuses to concede

The same day, Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden was projected winner of the 2020 US presidential election after he managed to secure a massive lead in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, which offers 20 electoral votes to the leading candidate. The Trump campaign and the Republican National Convention (RNC) have filed lawsuits in several states, including Pennsylvania, demanding a recount and challenging the counting of late-arriving ballots. Donald Trump has accused poll officials of election fraud as they continued counting after 8 p.m on the final voting day.

