Starbucks Holiday Cups: Starbucks Has Finally Released This Year's Holiday Cups

Starbucks has kicked off the holiday season for its coffee drinkers by introducing the brand new Starbucks Holiday Cups. The billion-dollar coffee company released the brand new cup designs on its Instagram and Twitter handle. The four paper cups feature the company’s traditional red and green colours. But there are also motifs on them that reflect the upcoming holidays. Two of the cups display this year's theme: "Carry the Merry,” while last year's theme was "Merry Coffee.”

Starbucks Holidays cups

Starbucks Holiday cups release date

On its social media handles, the company revealed that the Starbucks Holiday cups have already been released and made it to the stores on November 6. In its press release, the company said, “This year's holiday design brings forward all the joyful elements of the holiday season in ribbons of Starbucks greens and a jolly red like a cosy holiday sweater”. In addition to the new and fancy cups, there is a reusable one too.

Starbucks Holiday Reusable cups

According to its social media handles, on Friday, November 6 the company also started a new line of red reusable collectable cup for customers, when they purchase a handcrafted seasonal beverage. Here are some of the holiday-themed beverages that will be on the menu include Caramel Brulee Latte, Eggnog Latte, Peppermint Hot Chocolate and Peppermint Mocha, among others. The company has been following strict social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to ensure the health of its workers and guests.

Starbucks Colour Changing Cups

In April 2020, the American company introduced colour changing cups in the US and Canada and they became a social media sensation very quickly. On its official website, Starbucks has stated that a 5-pack box of these colour changing cups costs $16.95, making each cup just $3.39. Every box of Colour-Changing Hot Cups comes with 5 reusable cups and lids. If a colour changing cup is not your thing and you are looking for something sturdier Starbucks Holiday Tumblers might be a great choice.

