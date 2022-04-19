BTS X KGF 2: Fans Show How BTS Members Would Sound Speaking Yash's Iconic Dialogue

BTS enjoys a massive fan following in India. Fans, termed as ARMY, make sure to cheer their idols in one or the other way on social media. Numerous fan videos are surfacing on different social media platforms which see BTS members either singing Bollywood songs or grooving to the same. Meanwhile, ARMY has prepared another edit of the Bangton Boys and Rocky Bhai aka Yash's most iconic dialogue from KGF 2.

How BTS members would sound speaking Yash's iconic dialogue?

The video features a beautiful merger of the pictures of BTS members with the dialogue being played in the background. Showcasing their editing skills, ARMY has prepared yet another video of their favourite South Korean band featuring the Bangton Boys from their debut days when they composed music in the garage and how they rose to fame with constant dedication and hard work. The iconic dialogue from KGF 2 being played in the background says, "The History says...Powerful people come from powerful places..." Have a look:

Not only this, ARMY has shared yet another video featuring Kim Taehyung as Rocky Bhai/Sulthaan. The clip begins with him saying, "Hi Guys ! My name is V", followed up with some of his pictures and videos from concerts. Watch the video here:

ARMY was quick to react as one wrote in the comment section, "OMG I'm always waiting someone edit BTS to our rocking stay yash and here finally I'm surprised super shocked and hyper I'm Proud to be a kannadiga", and others dropped hearts to the video.

More on KGF 2

Since its release, Rocky Bhai aka Yash starrer KGF 2 continues to reign in the Bollywood as well as Tollywood industry. The film has smashed several records in the Hindi belt as it has entered the Rs 200 crore club within 5 days of its release. Overall, it has also reportedly crossed the Rs 400-crore club across India.

A tweet by the Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh read, "#KGF2 is UNSTOPPABLE... SUPERB HOLD on a working day [Mon]... Eyes ₹ 270 cr [+/-] in *extended Week 1*... Should cross #Dangal *lifetime biz*, if it maintains the pace... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr. Total: ₹ 219.56 cr. #India biz." As per the tweet, Yash, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt starrer has minted Rs 219.56 cr in the Hindi belt in India. It has also become only the third film in the COVID-19 pandemic era to hit the Rs 200-crore club after The Kashmir Files and RRR.

