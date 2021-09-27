Last Updated:

'Butter Chicken Golgappe': New Dish On Social Media, Netizens Share Mixed Reactions

A new dish 'Butter Chicken Golgappa' has surfaced on the Internet, adding to the list of bizarre food combinations shared on social media.

When it comes to food, there is no dearth of creativity on social media. Bizarre food combinations are often shared by netizens on the Internet. Adding to the list, a new 'Butter Chicken Golgappa' trend has surfaced. Golgappe, which usually has potato, snacks, spicy water and sweet water filling, instead had creamy pieces of butter chicken in it. The post has garnered a lot of attention on the internet, with some of the people criticising the combination while others expressing interest in it. 

A user, who goes by the name @AarKiBolboBolo on Twitter, has shared the picture of 'Butter Chicken Golgappe'. Netizens who were baffled to see the bizarre food combination shared their reactions. Some of the users did not like the combo, however, few users thought that it could taste nice. Since being shared on Twitter, the post has gathered over 200 likes and many reactions.

Netizens after seeing the post could not stop themselves from reacting to the post. One user commented, "Puchka is puchka. It has remained what it is since time immemorial. I don't how does ones eat this!!![sic]." Another user said, "What is this what is this what is this[sic]." Meanwhile, another netizen wrote, "From where do these guys get such ideas from I wonder[sic]."

Some of the netizens criticised the unusual combination. However, few netizens expressed that 'Butter Chicken Golgappe' might taste nice and were interested in the dish. One user commented, "It will be nice[sic]." Another user commented, "Same, that golgappa will add a bit crunch and taste nice i believe[sic]." Another user commented, "I will eat anything that has butter chicken in it. I had butter chicken omelette few months back[sic]."

Meanwhile, this was not the first time when an unusual food combination was uploaded on Twitter. Last week, a picture had surfaced on social media in which Maggi has been converted into a beverage. In a picture shared by a Twitter user named Mayur Sejpal, a milkshake glass can be seen filled with Maggi noodles. Now, this looks unbelievable, for at least those who cherished the dish with full enthusiasm. 

