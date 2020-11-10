California Family Builds Disneyland-inspired Roller Coaster In Backyard; Netizens Amazed

A California-based family who missed going to Disneyland amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic passed the time during lockdown by building their very own version of the Matterhorn roller coaster in their backyard. Brothers Sean and Michael LaRochelle created the replica of their favourite ride outside their home in Napa after theme parks shuttered nationwide due to the pandemic. While speaking to ABC 7, Sean said that he started building the roller coaster at the end of March and completed it in July.

While taking to YouTube, the LaRochelle family posted a video of their amazing creation. According to reports, the roller coaster is about 20 feet tall with a 400 feet long track. Sean said that his ongoing architecture studies came in handy, however, he added that his brother, Michael, was the “mechanical genius” behind the unique lockdown project.

The caption of the YouTube post read, “We couldn't get to Disneyland during quarantine, so we brought Disneyland to us. Check out our version of Matterhorn: Alpine Escape! The most elaborate and detailed backyard roller coaster ever built”.

While speaking to the media outlet, Sean said that around 30 of his friend also pitched in to help turn his dream into a reality. He added that Disney rides are “special” so it was an obvious choice to turn to the “Happiest Place on Earth” for inspiration. The family further said that the ride in their backyard takes about 50 seconds.

Meanwhile, the 46-second video has garnered over 21,000 views and hundreds of likes and comments. The pair also dropped another elaborated video showing the whole ride from a bird’s eye view. Since shared, internet users have also dropped appreciative comments for the incredible ride.

Netizens call it 'absolutely insane'

While one user wrote, “For a backyard coaster, this is absolutely insane. Well done,” another added, “WOW! As a roller coaster engineer and someone whose built a backyard coaster I am BLOWN AWAY. This is absolutely incredible guys, I can’t wait to see this go viral”. “Quick question. How much for one ride?” asked a third. “Did you put an animatronic in there! Insane,” added fourth. “This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a LONG time! I really hope to have the honour meeting the team members behind this someday soon,” wrote fifth.

