Dudhwa Tigress Filmed Strolling Along With Teeny Cubs | Watch The 'beautiful' Video

A “bright and brilliant” video of a tigress indulging in a night walk with her four little cubs has taken the internet by storm. Captured by the field director of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, the clip captures the majestic family as they spend some leisure time after nightfall. What has left everyone even more amused is the fact that the tigress, instead of getting scared of the camera, walks closer before finally disappearing in the woods.

The clip later shared by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey shows the tigress walking away from the car where the person filming them sits. However, as she realises that she and her family were being filmed, she turns around and walks right up to the field director recording them, cubs in tow. Illuminated by the headlights of the vehicle, the tiger family is visible for a few seconds before it again walks away into the cover of darkness.

Brilliant and beautiful capture of tigress with cubs in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve by Field Director. A worth watch. @ntca_india @UpforestUp pic.twitter.com/1maLjD13K7 — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) November 9, 2020

'Rewards of Forest officers'

Pandey, in the caption, wrote, “Brilliant and beautiful capture of tigress with cubs in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve by Field Director. A worth watch”. Since shared initially on, the clip has been viewed over 18 thousand times and managed to garner nearly 700 likes and a multitude of comments. IFS officer Susanta Nanda also took the opportunity to comment on the post. "Rewards of Forest Sevice. Would have been more rewarding to all of us without the sound of the camera," he opined.

"Wow! Amazed at its comfort level against bright lights specially with such young cubs!!," wrote another Twitter user. "My goodness. Stunningly beautiful. And so many cubs. She is a very clever mother. I hope they are all safe there, but if not please don’t tell me as I feel physical and mental pain at cruelty to animals, the destruction of their habitats and of the planet itself," added another user.

Read: Good News: From Dolphins To Cricket Passion, Here're Stories That Will Uplift Your Spirits

Read: Maha Forest Minister Visits Captured Tigress In Nagpur

Rare! Spent 4 nights there a few years back. No sighting. — KPax (@kaushikuhart) November 9, 2020

Brilliant documentation Sir. This also means that she might have lost her last litter of 5 cubs. Hope these cubs survive & became most precious gems of the Reserve. — WildLense® (@WildLense_India) November 9, 2020

Wow! It's heartening to see that she and her cubs are very comfortable with the presence of people. Secured, she walks straight and up close towards the vehicle ... Lucky people 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼😊 — @ulVaiद्य (@AttulV) November 9, 2020

UP......bad lands.....how can a tiger reserve survive.....iam glad if my perceptions were wrong. — Left of right & Right of left (@nitthoo17) November 9, 2020

Rare! Spent 4 nights there a few years back. No sighting. — KPax (@kaushikuhart) November 9, 2020

Read: Tigress, Cub Found Dead In MP's Bandhavgarh Reserve

Read: Good News: From World Elephant Day To Tigress Sheela Giving Birth, Read 5 Cheerful Stories

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.