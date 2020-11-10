Video: 9-year-old Boy Plays Football With One Leg; Netizens Call Him 'great Inspiration

A Class 4 student from Manipur is breaking all barriers as he plays football and does all physical activities despite being born with just a single limb. Kunal Shrestha from Imphal, a physically disabled boy, is making headlines as a video of him playing football with a single limb is doing rounds on social media. A video of the boy is going viral, where he can be seen playing football with his peers with a crutch by his side.

#WATCH: Kunal Shrestha, a Class 4 student from Imphal plays football with a single limb. #Manipur



"My son was born without a limb. I vowed to never let him feel different from his peers. He never exhibited low esteem. He learned to ride a bicycle on his own", says Kunal’s mother pic.twitter.com/NTzyOWhX4e — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

'Vowed to never let him feel different'

Kunal's mother while talking to the media said that she never let her boy feel any different from his regular friends and always encouraged him to do what every other kid of his age tend to do. She said Kunal never exhibited low esteem, adding that he even knows how to ride a bicycle, which he learned all by himself. Kunal's mother said when he was born she went through an emotional rollercoaster as she was happy about becoming a parent but was also overwhelmed at the same time because of his physical disability, adding "I vowed to never let him feel different for his peers."

Kunal, who is a fan of Bengaluru FC player Ajay Chettri, said that at first he was scared of playing football with just one leg but later he gained confidence. Kunal said that he gets a lot of support from his friends and dreams of scoring a goal someday. The disability doesn't stop Kunal from doing all the things that regular people do, like helping his mother prepare popsicles and pani-puri for her business to participating in physical activities at his school.

Netizens are showering love and appreciation for the 9-year-old kid who has defied his physical barriers and has become an inspiration for many.

The spirit of team s so good to see here. Kunal you are hero, best wishes to you. 💐 — Madan Rao (@Iceman10081) November 10, 2020

Kunal your are great inspiration to all of us — Vinod Jain (@VinodJa78403287) November 10, 2020

Love the attitude of this little Champ... God really bless him to inspired us....#NeverGiveUp — Chindhuprasad (@Chindhuprasad) November 10, 2020

Wow!

What an inspiration...❤️💪🏻 — Prashant (@prshntsharma_) November 10, 2020

I am speechless ,big hug to you , inspiration — Nilesh bharti (@NileshB25331296) November 10, 2020

