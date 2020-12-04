California Monolith Destroyed By Trump Supporters Chanting 'Christ Is King': Reports

Trump supporters in California destroyed the monolith that appeared at Pine Mountain in Atascadero. According to the reports by Daily Mail, a group of Trump’s supporters chanted ‘Christ is King’ and ‘America First’ while they demolished the metal structure and replaced it with a wooden cross. Twitter handle called, ‘@CULTUREWARCRMNL’ shared a clip from the footage where the men can be seen destroying the monolith and continuously chanting ‘Christ is king’.

California Monolith destroyed

‘‘Christ is king in this country. We don’t want illegal aliens from Mexico or outer space’, one of the men says in the video. The four men can be seen dressed up in military fatigues and Make America Great Again merchandise. Towards the end of the video, a man can be heard saying ‘America First’ as he raises a fist in the air towards the camera.

Read: After Utah And Romania, Similar Mysterious Monolith Appears At California's Pine Mountain

According to the reports by Atascadero News, this Monolith appeared to be made of stainless steel, 10-feet tall and 18 inches wide. Also, it was not attached to the ground and was estimated to be of about 200 pounds. The monolith was similar to the one recently found in the desert in Utah, US, which has now disappeared. However, it was being considered as slightly slimmer. Out of curiosity, dozens of hikers made a trek above the mountain to view the object. Even though the object was welded together, it did not show any welding marks. Also, it appeared to be hollow at both the top and the bottom.

Read: California Sets Stay Home Order Amid Virus Surge

Similar Monolith in Utah

A similar metal ram was discovered in Utah on November 18 by officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Aero Bureau. The officials were flying by helicopter, helping the Division of Wildlife Resources count bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah, when they spotted what seemed right out of ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’. The helicopter pilot, Bret Hutchings, had said that the monolith has been about the “strangest thing” that he came across in all his years of flying.

Read: After Utah Monolith Disappears, A Similar Mysterious Structure Appears In Romania

Also Read: California Gets Rare 'extreme Fire Danger' Warning Due To Strong Santa Ana Winds

(Image Credits: Twitter/@ConsequenceOfSound)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.