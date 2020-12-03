After Utah And Romania, Similar Mysterious Monolith Appears At California's Pine Mountain

In a strange incident, a Monolith appeared at Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California, just a few days after Monoliths were seen in Utah, and then Romania. According to the reports by Atascadero News, this Monolith appeared to be made of stainless steel, 10-feet tall and 18 inches wide. Also, it was not attached to the ground and was estimated to be of about 200 pounds.

The city was made aware of the object and currently, there is no information regarding its future. It is possible that it may fall when pushed. The monolith is similar to the one recently found in the desert in Utah, US, which has now disappeared. However, it is being considered as slightly slimmer. Out of curiosity, dozens of hikers made a trek above the mountain to view the object. Even though the object was welded together, it did not show any welding marks. Also, it appears to be hollow at both the top and the bottom.

Another monolith in Utah

A similar metal ram was discovered in Utah on November 18 by officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Aero Bureau. The officials were flying by helicopter, helping the Division of Wildlife Resources count bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah, when they spotted what seemed right out of ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’. The helicopter pilot, Bret Hutchings, had said that the monolith has been about the “strangest thing” that he came across in all his years of flying.

Hatchings had informed that he was flying for the Utah department of public safety when one of the biologists spotted the metal sheet when they just happened to fly directly over the top of it. The pilot said that the object looked manmade and appeared to have been firmly planted in the ground, not dropped from the sky. Utah’s highway petrol had also shared the images of the monolith and said that the metal ram estimated at between 10ft and 12ft high appeared to be planted deep in the ground.

