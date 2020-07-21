Assam Floods: NDRF Rescues 56 Locals Stranded In Goalpara Amid Rising Water Levels

A total of 56 people were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from flood-affected areas in Assam’s Matia, Goalpara on Monday. Continuous rainfall since the past three days has wreaked havoc in the state with water levels rising in the Brahmaputra and its tributary Krishna river.

The overflowing rivers have severely affected the lives of locals in Hawra Ghat village, leaving many people isolated. In a successful rescue operation, however, an NDRF team transported the locals from flood-affected village to safe places.

The team is also helping the district administration in distributing masks, screening flooded areas, and following other guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NDRF Guwahati rescued 1,450 locals

Over 1,450 locals have been evacuated during this monsoon season by the 1st Battalion of NDRF Guwahati. NDRF team have been in 12 districts of Assam, these include Jorhat, Bongaigaon, Kamrup Metro, Dhubri, Barpeta, Goalpara, Golaghat, Cachar, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Dhemaji and Tinsukia. Along with this, four search and rescue teams of NDRF have been reserved to tackle the flood situation. Besides, a control room is keeping a close watch in other affected regions.

Meanwhile, floods have hit 24 districts of Assam, causing damages to 1,09,600.53 hectares of crop area and affecting over 24 lakh people in the state, a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said. In addition, the rising water levels have affected as many as 2,254 villages. The state government has set up 276 relief camps and 192 relief distribution centres across the districts to help the distressed people.

(With inputs from agency)