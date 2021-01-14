Car Falls Into Ditch After Losing Control On Frosty Road; Watch Chilling Video

In a chilling video, shared by the Nebraska State Patrol on Monday, a car can be seen skewing out of control on a frosty road before flipping over into a ditch. The striking moment was captured on a dashboard camera of a police patrol car that was right behind the vehicle when the incident occurred. Nebraska State Patrol confirmed that the two occupants were uninjured in the accident because they were wearing seatbelts.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning on the I-80 highway west of Lincoln in Nebraska. The incident was captured in the dashboard camera of Trooper Poppe's patrol vehicle, who immediately stopped his car and was seen rushing to the rescue of flipped vehicle occupants. Nebraska State Patrol shared the video urging everyone to wear seatbelts, saying "even a small of frost can cause problems on the roadway".

Even a small amount of frost can cause problems on the roadway. This crash happened right in front of Trooper Poppe this morning on I-80 west of Lincoln.



The video has garnered more than 7,000 views on Twitter since being shared on January 11. Netizens have filled the comment section of the post with incidents they have personally witnessed on frosty roads in Nebraska, which become difficult to drive on normal wheels in the winters, as they reminded everyone to wear seatbelts and not use cruise control. One user claimed to have met Trooper Poppe before and described him as a "great man".

In another incident

Earlier, a video went viral showing a group of people pulling a truck out of a gorge that had met with an accident. The incident occurred in Nagaland, where villagers gathered to pull a truck out of a gorge by attaching several ropes to it and using their own hum strength only.

In a village in Nagaland (not yet identified) the entire community pulls up a truck which fell off the road with ropes & the spirit of unity!



