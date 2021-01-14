Last Updated:

Car Falls Into Ditch After Losing Control On Frosty Road; Watch Chilling Video

In a chilling video, shared by the Nebraska State Patrol on Monday, a car can be seen skewing out of control on a frosty road before flipping over into a ditch.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Car

In a chilling video, shared by the Nebraska State Patrol on Monday, a car can be seen skewing out of control on a frosty road before flipping over into a ditch. The striking moment was captured on a dashboard camera of a police patrol car that was right behind the vehicle when the incident occurred. Nebraska State Patrol confirmed that the two occupants were uninjured in the accident because they were wearing seatbelts. 

Read: Truck Collision Kills 8 In UP's Kaushambi District; CM Adityanath Extends Condolences

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning on the I-80 highway west of Lincoln in Nebraska. The incident was captured in the dashboard camera of Trooper Poppe's patrol vehicle, who immediately stopped his car and was seen rushing to the rescue of flipped vehicle occupants. Nebraska State Patrol shared the video urging everyone to wear seatbelts, saying "even a small of frost can cause problems on the roadway". 

Read: 4 People Dead, 10 Injured In Accident Near Yamuna Expressway In Mathura

The video has garnered more than 7,000 views on Twitter since being shared on January 11. Netizens have filled the comment section of the post with incidents they have personally witnessed on frosty roads in Nebraska, which become difficult to drive on normal wheels in the winters, as they reminded everyone to wear seatbelts and not use cruise control. One user claimed to have met Trooper Poppe before and described him as a "great man". 

Read: Dutch Woman Held For Vehicle Theft, Accident Has COVID-19: SP

In another incident

Earlier, a video went viral showing a group of people pulling a truck out of a gorge that had met with an accident. The incident occurred in Nagaland, where villagers gathered to pull a truck out of a gorge by attaching several ropes to it and using their own hum strength only. 

Read: WATCH: Nagaland Village Unites To Pull truck Out Of Gorge In Absence Of Administration Aid

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT