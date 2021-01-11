WATCH: Nagaland Village Unites To Pull truck Out Of Gorge In Absence Of Administration Aid

In a heart-touching act, scores of men in a village of Nagaland showed unity, determination and teamwork as they pulled a truck out of a gorge. The video which has gone viral on various social media platforms shows men pulling the truck slowly by attaching several ropes to it.

READ | After Wrongful Promotions, UP Govt Demotes 4 Dist Information Officers To Watchmen & Peon

Nagaland: men pull put truck with ropes

As per reports, the truck was carrying ginger and had met with an accident somewhere in Nagaland. As the truck was successfully pulled out of the gorge, people inside the vehicle escaped with minor injuries. As there was no machinery available when the truck met with an accident, the locals took upon themselves to pull it out.

READ | Bird Flu Outbreak: Centre Deploys Rapid Response Teams To Monitor Situation In 7 States

In a village in Nagaland (not yet identified) the entire community pulls up a truck which fell off the road with ropes & the spirit of unity!



More information awaited! As received on WhatsApp! pic.twitter.com/B0joxEPEKU — Mmhonlumo Kikon (@MmhonlumoKikon) January 10, 2021

READ | CoWIN App Will Be The Foundation Of COVID-19 Inoculation Drive: Centre To States/UTs

The video of the men pulling out the truck stuck in gorge was shared by BJP spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon. Taking to Twitter, Mmhonlumo Kikon wrote, "In a village in Nagaland (not yet identified) the entire community pulls up a truck which fell off the road with ropes & the spirit of unity! More information awaited! As received on WhatsApp!"

READ | With New Party In Vasundhara Raje's Name, Backers Demand BJP Name Her Rajasthan CM Face