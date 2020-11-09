Cartoon Network Depicts Kamala Harris As Powerpuff Girl, Says 'Madam Vice President'

Following Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning the 2020 US Elections, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from world leaders, prominent personalities, celebrities and supporters alike. In order to express their support, Cartoon Network took to Instagram to share an interesting take on Kamala Harris with a warm congratulatory message in the caption. The cable network shared a Kamala Harris inspired Powerpuff girl animation.

The animation shared on Instagram shows Harris, looking like one of the Powerpuff girls, dressed in a suit, in what seems like the office of the Vice President of the United States. The animation includes a message that reads 'Kamala Harris, Madam Vice President'.

Cartoon Network pays homage to Kamala Harris

In the caption, Cartoon Network shared a few details from the life and political career of Democratic Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Calling the victory a 'historic win' the network said that Harris first woman, first African-American and first South Asia-American to become the Vice President of the United States. The channel hailed Kamala Harris while thanking her for 'being an inspiration for girls everywhere'. Posted on Sunday, this photo by Cartoon network has so far garnered over 148.028 likes and 1,700 comments.

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris win US Elections 2020

After 4 days of vote counting, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was elected the 46th US President on Saturday (local time) with 284 electoral college votes, along with vice presidential-elect Kamala Harris. This came after Biden's victory in Pennsylvania which took his past the 270 electoral college votes that he needed to win. Despite the close call - Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania turned out to be the four swing states that helped Biden secure the win. He also won 50.6% popular votes amassing 7,48,47,834 ballots.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will formally assume office in January 2021. Kamala Harris has now made history by becoming the first woman, the first woman of colour and first woman of South-Asian origin to become the Vice-President-in waiting of the United States. This isn't the first time the Democratic VP elect Harris has made history. She made history earlier by becoming the first Asian-American to be chosen as a Democratic vice presidential nominee. Several world leaders have taken the opportunity to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as their supporters across the US have taken to streets to celebrate the victory.

