‘We Did It’: Kamala Harris Calls Joe Biden After Historic US Win, Watch

Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris has issued her first response after Democratic Nominee Joe Bidden was declared the winner in the 2020 Presidential Elections after a prolonged counting process that took up to 4 days to announce the winner. Taking to Twitter, Harris posted a video with a message that the election was not merely about Joe Biden or her, but it was for the soul of America.

This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.pic.twitter.com/Bb9JZpggLN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020

After the result was declared, Harris made history by becoming the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first woman of South-Asian origin to become the vice president of the US. Even prior to the election result she had already made history by becoming the first Asian-American to be chosen as the Democratic vice presidential nominee, she was born to a Jamaican father and Indian mother at Oakland in California.

After the winner was announced with blue representing Democrats raining all over, President-elect Joe Biden assured the citizens that he will be a 'President for all Americans', while adding that work going forward 'will be hard' referring to his promise to tackle with Coronavirus on Day one. Taking to Twitter he said that he will keep the faith that has been placed on him.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

US election results

After a massive campaign, US witnessed a very close election battle between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on November 3. With record mail-in ballots being polled amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the results were inconclusive on November 3, as millions of ballots remained to be counted. Biden broke Barack Obama's record of 2008 elections getting over 70 million votes, as the polls saw the highest voter turnout since 1908. As he inched closer to victory, he maintained 'Every vote must be counted'.

While the vote counting was under process, Trump had filed a lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona demanding better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted. He also moved the Supreme Court to halt the counting of ballots received up to three days after the election, while alleging massive election fraud which has been quashed by the election commission.

